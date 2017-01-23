Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has led the Atlanta Falcons into the Super Bowl. Atlanta will face New England in the big game in two weeks in Houston…..Portland will host Gonzaga in men’s college hoops tonight. The Zags stayed unbeaten with a win over the Pilots Saturday night…..Both LCC teams beat Highline on Saturday. They will both host Centralia in ASLCC Spirit Night on Wednesday night. It’s a White Out with fans encouraged to wear white…..In girls prep hoops tonight, Kelso is at Evergreen (KLOG 6:55 pm), Mark Morris is at Woodland (The Wave 6:45 pm) and R.A. Long visits Columbia River…..In boys play tonight, Kelso is at home against Evergreen at 7 pm…..In wrestling tonight, Mark Morris is at Rainier at 6 pm.