Golden State turned away upset-minded Portland 113-111 in NBA action last night. The Blazers host Charlotte tomorrow…..In Pac-12 men’s action Arizona defeated Washington 77-66 and WSU beat Arizona State….In women’s play, Stanford rallied from 18 points down to beat UW 72-68 despite 44 from Kelsey Plum…..Lumberjack Nation still basking in the glory of a 64-58 boys win over Mark Morris Saturday night, snapping a 28 game losing streak in the Civil War. MM tries to bounce back tonight when they host Hockinson, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. Also tonight, Kelso host Prairie, 6:55 pm on AM 1490 KLOG…..In girls play tonight, Mark Morris is at Washougal…..The LCC teams both won at Grays Harbor Saturday. S. Puget Sound comes to Longview Wednesday.