Christian Fruend of Kelso won the 3A 138 pound state championship at the Mat Classic in Tacoma Saturday. Kelso ended up second as a team…..The matchups have been set after the high school District tournaments this past weekend. The 2A boys bracket features #5 Mark Morris against #4 Selah Saturday at 4 pm at CWU in Ellensburg. In the boys 2A, #14 Kalama plays #11 St. Georges Saturday at 6 pm at University HS. Kalama beat Wahkiakum in the girls 2B District final. The Mules are seeded #2 and will play #7 Davenport Saturday at 4 pm at Mark Morris. Kalama is #3 and will play #6 St. Georges Friday at 6 pm at MM……Today was picture day at Mariners Spring Training. The first full-squad workout was hampered by rain yesterday.