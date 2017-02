Toronto beat Portland 112-106 in Sunday NBA action. The Blazers move on to Detroit to play the Piston tomorrow…..WSU completed a season sweep over Washington with a 79-71 victory in men’s Pac-12 action yesterday. The Huskies have lost a school-record 10 straight games…..Both LCC hoop teams beat Grays Harbor on Saturday. The LCC women clinch the West Region title while the Red Devil men clinch a playoff berth. Both teams are at South Puget Sound Wednesday night…..Selah beat Mark Morris 100-90 in double overtime Saturday in the 2A State playoffs. The Monarchs face a loser-out game against Foss Wednesday at 12:15 pm at the Yakima SunDome…..The Mariners beat the Padres 13-2 Sunday. The M’s play the Royals today, KLOG 11:00 am.