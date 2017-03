Stanford beat Oregon State 48-43 to win the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament last night in Seattle…..The draws are out for the NWAC basketball championship tournament in Everett. The LCC men will play Spokane in the Sweet 16 Thursday at 10 pm. The LCC women take on Everett at 6 pm on Saturday…..Davenport defeated Kalama 56-37 in the WIAA girls 2B championship game Saturday night. Wahkiakum beat Ilwaco 78-57 in the third place game…..The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves later today, KLOG 4:05 pm. Portland is 1 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot with 21 games left…..The Mariners lost both ends of a slit squad in Sunday. The M’s are playing the Rangers today. No live radio broadcast is provided today.