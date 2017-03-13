Gonzaga is the #1 seed in the West Region of the NCAA men’s basketball bracket. The Zags will play South Dakota State on Thursday…..The LCC women’s basketball team was knocked out of the NWAC tournament with an Elite Eight loss to Walla Walla yesterday 63-57. The Devils end the season at 27-4. The LCC men will play Walla Walla in the Final Four on Saturday at 8 pm…..The Blazers held off Phoenix for a 110-101 win last night. Damian Lillard led the way with 36 points…..The Angels beat the Mariners 9-2 in Cactus League action yesterday. The M’s play the Brewers today at 1 pm, KLOG delayed at 6:55 pm…..The LCC baseball team split two with Lane yesterday winning 7-1 and losing 7-3…..The LCC softball team lost to Wenatchee 9-4 and beat Olympic 10-1.