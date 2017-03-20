Longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins, 47, has been named the new head men’s basketball coach at Washington…..The Oregon Ducks survive with a close 75-72 NCAA tournament win over Rhode Island yesterday…..Former Kelso coach Jeff Reinland’s Walla Walla team won the NWAC title with a 93-75 win over Tacoma yesterday. Walla Walla defeated LCC in the semi-final Saturday night. Spokane won the women’s title…..Damian Lillard scored 49 to lead Portland over Miami 115-104 on Sunday…..The Mariners lost to Texas 3-2 yesterday. The M’s are off today…..The LCC baseball team swept Skagit Valley 12-8 and 13-0 yesterday. The teams play two more today at 12 pm in Mt. Vernon…..In prep baseball today, Battle Ground at Kelso and RAL at W.F. West.