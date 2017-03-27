The Final Four is set and the Zags and Ducks are ready for Saturday’s games in Glendale. Gonzaga will play South Carolina at 3 pm followed by Oregon against North Carolina……The Trail Blazers beat the Lakers for the 12th straight time last night, final 97-81. Portland is now tied with Denver for the final playoff spot and the teams will meet at Moda Center tomorrow night…..The Mariners beat the Reds 7-6 yesterday. Seattle begins the final week of spring training with a game against the Padres today, KLOG 1:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team swept two games from previously unbeaten Edmonds on Saturday, 3-0 and 5-4…..The LCC softball team split a pair of games at Mt. Hood on Saturday, both scores 11-1…..In Civil War boys soccer today, RAL is at MM, 5 pm at Northlake Field.
Posted on 27th March 2017
