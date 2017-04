The Gonzaga Bulldogs go for the school’s first-ever NCAA basketball title, going up against perennial powerhouse North Carolina, which is in its record-setting 20th Final Four. The tipoff in Phoenix is set for 6:20 pm Pacific time…..The Seattle Mariners are on the road to open the 2017 MLB campaign, taking on the Houston Astros, KLOG coverage starts at 4 pm…..The LCC Red Devils got shelled in the first inning, but then they kept scrapping, and eventually beat #2-ranked Pierce 6-5 in 13 innings yesterday. That’s while the Lady Devils had a “sick-out” on Saturday; Grays Harbor had only seven healthy players to put on the field…..Rainier High School won a pair over the weekend, 4-3 over Stanfield, and then 3-2 over Echo. Clatskanie plays Corbett later today.