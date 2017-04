The Blazers will try and stay alive tonight when they host the Warriors in game four of the NBA Playoff series, KLOG 6:35 pm. Portland blew a 17-point lead Saturday to fall to 0-3 in the series…..The Mariners blasted the Oakland A’s 11-1 yesterday, snapping a three game losing streak. Nelson Cruz had a homer and five RBI and Taylor Motter hit a grand slam. The M’s are off today before playing at Detroit tomorrow…..The LCC baseball team swept four games from Pierce Friday and Saturday. Tomorrow’s scheduled non-league DH with Linfield has been moved up to today at 4 pm…..The LCC softball team swept Grays Harbor Friday and split with Mt. Hood Saturday to go to 9-7 in league…..In prep baseball today (maybe), MM is at RAL and Kelso hosts Prairie, KLOG 3:55 pm.