Cleveland beat Seattle 12-4 yesterday as the Indians scored eight runs in the third inning. The M’s have today off. They will host the L.A. Angels tomorrow night…..The LCC baseball team took three of four games with Green River over the weekend. The Devils remained tied with Tacoma on top of the division at 15-2. LCC will host Clark in a non-league DH tomorrow…..The LCC softball team will beat at Centralia today at 3 pm. The Devils dropped two games at SW Oregon on Saturday…..In prep baseball today, Hudson’s Bay is at Kelso, KLOG 3:55 pm. Also, Woodland is at R.A. Long and Mark Morris at Ridgefield…..In softball today, Kelso is at Skyview, Mt. View at MM and RAL at River…..The Kelso boys soccer team visits Evergreen today at 5 pm.