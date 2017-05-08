The Mariners rallied late to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3. Kyle Seager’s 8th inning homer was the game winner. After today off, the M’s play two at Philadelphia…..The LCC baseball team won three of four games with Centralia over the weekend. Yesterday the Devils won 6-2 and 3-2. LCC is tied with Tacoma for first place and the teams will square off Friday and Saturday…..The LCC softball team swept Clark on Saturday before dropping two at Centralia on Sunday 8-3 and 6-5. The Devils are at Chemeketa tomorrow…..The Kelso baseball team split a pair of 3A Bi-District games Saturday, defeating Wilson 9-3 and losing to Gig Harbor 10-7. The Scots face Prairie on Wednesday in a loser out game…..The R.A. Long soccer team beat Tumwater 3-1 in District play Saturday.