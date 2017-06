The Mariners defeated the Texas Rangers 7-3 yesterday. Kyle Seager led the way with three doubles and three RBI’s. The M’s are home tonight to play the Detroit Tigers, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Oregon State takes on LSU in a 4 pm match up at the College World Series in Omaha. OSU won its first game Saturday over Cal State Fullerton…..The Cowlitz Black Bears defeated the Corvallis Knights 6-5 on Sunday. The Bears go for the sweep today, 6:40 pm in Corvallis…..Hilander Dental edged Centralia Toyota 8-7 in Legion ball on Saturday. HD is at the Vancouver Cardinals Tuesday evening…..Washington schools defeated the Oregon schools 89-48 at the 25th Bud Clary War of the Border over the weekend. The Mark Morris boys went 5-1, Kelso 4-1, R.A. Long was 1-2 and Toutle Lake 2-3.