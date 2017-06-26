Clint Dempsey’s goal in stoppage time allowed the Seattle Sounders to pull out a 2-2 tie with the Portland Timbers last night…..The Houston Astros hit three long homers and went on to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-2 yesterday. Seattle has a day off today before hosting the Phillies tomorrow night…..The Cowlitz Black Bears rallied from down 10-3 to beat the Port Angeles Lefties 16-12 last night at Story Field. The Bears begin a six game Canadian road trip tonight at Kelowna…..In Legion ball, Hilander Dental beat Wilsonville 10-0 and lost to Moundtime 8-2 in games Sunday at the Willamette Invite in Salem. HD hosts RBI today at 5 pm at Rister Stadium…..Roots Sports led by Josh Wilson and Casey Frandsen lost the title game in the Spokane Hoop Fest 6 foot and over division.
KLOG Monday Sports
Posted on 26th June 2017 at 08:26
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta