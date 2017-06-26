Clint Dempsey’s goal in stoppage time allowed the Seattle Sounders to pull out a 2-2 tie with the Portland Timbers last night…..The Houston Astros hit three long homers and went on to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-2 yesterday. Seattle has a day off today before hosting the Phillies tomorrow night…..The Cowlitz Black Bears rallied from down 10-3 to beat the Port Angeles Lefties 16-12 last night at Story Field. The Bears begin a six game Canadian road trip tonight at Kelowna…..In Legion ball, Hilander Dental beat Wilsonville 10-0 and lost to Moundtime 8-2 in games Sunday at the Willamette Invite in Salem. HD hosts RBI today at 5 pm at Rister Stadium…..Roots Sports led by Josh Wilson and Casey Frandsen lost the title game in the Spokane Hoop Fest 6 foot and over division.