Felix Hernandez pitched six innings of two-hit ball leading the Mariners to a 4-0 win over Oakland. The M’s are 43-47 at the All-Star break. The Home Run Derby is tonight in Miami, KLOG 5:00 pm. Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano are available for the All-Star Game tomorrow, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The AAA All-Star Game is tomorrow night at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium…..Nyles Nygaard was 4 for 5 at the plate as the Cowlitz Black Bears defeated Yakima Valley 5-1 yesterday. The teams play again tonight in Yakima, 7:05 pm start…..The Hilander Dental Legion team went 3-1 at the GSL College Showcase in Centralia over the weekend. HD defeated the Columbia Basin River Dogs 5-3 on Sunday…..The Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers summer league team 70-64 on Sunday.