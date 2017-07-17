Nelson Cruz hit a homer in the top of the 10th inning to give the Mariners an 7-6 victory over the White Sox. The M’s sweep the three game set in Chicago and move on to Houston to play the Astros tonight, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears defeated the Gresham Greywolves 6-2 yesterday at Story Field, taking two of the three games. Devlin Granberg of Cowlitz will take part in tonight’s WCL Homerun Derby in Yakima…..Camas beat KWRL 11-10 in the title game of the Babe Ruth 15 State tournament. Both teams advance to the Regional hosted by Kelso beginning on Monday. KWRL beat Kelso 7-2 in the title game of the 14 State in Richland. KWRL goes to the Regional in Calgary…..Jordan Burns won the Columbia Ford Invite at Mint Valley with an even par 142.