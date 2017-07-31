James Paxton completed a 6-0 month of July with a victory in the M’s 9-1 win over the Mets yesterday. Nelson Cruz hit a three run homer to provide all the support the red hot Paxton would need. The Mariners play at Texas today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..Cowlitz snapped a 12 game losing streak to Victoria with an 11-6 win over the Harbourcats last night. Preston Jones had four RBI’s to lead the Black Bears, who have a day off today. Cowlitz hosts Yakima Valley tomorrow night…..Kelso gave it a good run, but fell short at the Babe Ruth 15 Regional on Saturday. Camas/Washougal beat Kelso 6-1 in the semi-final, then went on to defeat Calgary 12-2 in the championship…..Hockinson beat Mark Morris 2-1 in PK’s to capture the LCC HS girls soccer tournament in Kalama.
KLOG Monday Sports
Posted on 31st July 2017 at 08:33
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta