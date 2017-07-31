James Paxton completed a 6-0 month of July with a victory in the M’s 9-1 win over the Mets yesterday. Nelson Cruz hit a three run homer to provide all the support the red hot Paxton would need. The Mariners play at Texas today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..Cowlitz snapped a 12 game losing streak to Victoria with an 11-6 win over the Harbourcats last night. Preston Jones had four RBI’s to lead the Black Bears, who have a day off today. Cowlitz hosts Yakima Valley tomorrow night…..Kelso gave it a good run, but fell short at the Babe Ruth 15 Regional on Saturday. Camas/Washougal beat Kelso 6-1 in the semi-final, then went on to defeat Calgary 12-2 in the championship…..Hockinson beat Mark Morris 2-1 in PK’s to capture the LCC HS girls soccer tournament in Kalama.