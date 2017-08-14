The Seattle Seahawks opened up the pre-season schedule with a 48-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Trevone Boykin threw for 189 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Chris Carson scored two TD’s…..The Los Angeles Angels completed a four game sweep over the Mariners with a 4-2 victory on Sunday. The Halos have won six straight games and they now have the second spot in the Al Wild Card race. The M’s host the Baltimore Orioles tonight in the first of three games at Safeco Field, KLOG 6:00 pm pre-game…..The Walla Walla Little League team qualified for the World Series in Williamsport, PA. Walla Walla will open play Friday at 4 pm…..High School football practice begins on Wednesday. Other fall sports practices begin next Monday.