Blake Snell pitched seven innings of two hit ball as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Seattle 3-0 on Sunday. The Rays win snapped a four game winning streak for Seattle. The Mariners take on the Braves in Atlanta today, KLOG 3:30 pm…..The LCC fall sports teams hosted it’s Alumni teams on Saturday as they continue preparation for the regular season. The LCC women’s soccer team beat the Alumni 3-2 and the LCC Volleyball team downed the Alumni 3-1……The Seahawks beat the Vikinbgs Friday night, but lost left tackle George Fant to a season ending knee injury. The Hawks host the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.