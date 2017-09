The Seahawks defense let down in the second half allowing Tennessee to claim a 33-27 victory in Nashville yesterday. The Hawks offense was ineffective in the first half before cranking things up through the air in the second half, but the defense gave up five straight scores in the second half. The 1-2 Hawks host the Colts next Sunday night…..The Mariners were officially eliminated from the playoffs after a 4-2 loss to Cleveland yesterday. The M’s close the season on the road for six games including tonight at Oakland, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Castle Rock won the Monarch Challenge volleyball tournament on Saturday…..Bellevue shutout Lower Columbia 3-0 Saturday night in college women’s soccer…..Diego Valeri scored two goals to lead Portland over Orland City 3-0 yesterday.