The Kalama Chinooks capped off an undefeated season by defeating Liberty Spangle 28-27 to win the State 2B football championship…..Russel Wilson threw three touchdown passes to lead the Seahawks to a 24-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last night. The 8-4 Hawks stay in the NFC playoff hunt. Seattle is at Jacksonville this Sunday…..The Huskies are going to a solid bowl game on Saturday December 30th. The Dawgs take on Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl near Phoenix. WSU will be going to San Diego to play Michigan State on Thursday December 28th…..In boys prep hoops tonight, R.A. Long crosses the bridge to play at Rainier. Tip time is 6 pm…..The Mariners are reportedly one of seven teams still in the running for Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani.