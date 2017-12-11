The Seahawks lost the game and their composure at the end as Jacksonville beat Seattle 30-24 yesterday. The Haws can still win the NFC West if they can beat the Rams on Sunday…..Johnathan Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Gonzaga over Washington 97-70 last night in Seattle…..The LCC women beat Linn Benton 86-71 at the Everett tournament on Sunday. The LCC men dropped a 98-90 game to Southwestern Oregon at the Lane tournament…..The Blazers open a five game road trip tonight in Oakland against Golden State, KLOG 6:05 pm…..Former Monarch Josh Wilson is the new head coach of Tumwater and he brings his T-Birds to his ‘ol stomping grounds tonight, FM 101.5 The Wave 6:45 pm. Also tonight, Waverly Australia is at the R.A. Long boys at 7 pm.
KLOG Monday Sports
Posted on 11th December 2017 at 08:55
