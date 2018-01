The CFP National Championship is tonight as Alabama takes on Georgia, KLOG 3:30 pm…..Seahawks GM John Schneider will be staying put for now as Green Bay has promoted Brian Gutekunst to the Packers GM position. Schneider was reported to be a candidate for the Green Bay job…..CJ McCollum hit a floater in the lane with five seconds left giving Portland a 111-110 victory over San Antonio. McCollum led the Blazers with 25 points. Portland is at Oklahoma City tomorrow…..The Mark Morris boys hoop team hopes to bounce back from Saturday’s loss at Columbia River with a win at home tonight against Washougal, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..Yelm took the team title at the Kelso Girls Wrestling Invite on Saturday. The Kelso girls finished ninth.