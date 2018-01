Tom Brady leads a Patriots 4th quarter comeback to beat Jacksonville 24-20 in the AFC Championship game. The Eagles blow out the Vikings 38-7 to capture the NFC crown. Philadelphia and New England meet in the Super Bowl February 4th in Minneapolis…..The Trail Blazers take on the Nuggets in Denver tonight, KLOG 5:05 pm. Portland is looking for its first four game win streak of the season…..In girls high school hoops tonight, Mark Morris plays host the Woodland at 7 pm (6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave). The R.A. Long Lumberjills are at home against Columbia River at 7 pm…..The LCC men hoop team has won seven in-a-row after a victory over Grays Harbor Saturday night. The GH women rallied for a victory over LCC. Both LCC teams are at S. Puget Sound Wednesday.