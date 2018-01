Mattise Thybulle scored 18 points to lead the Washington Huskies over the WSU Cougars 80-62 on Sunday. Robert Franks had 16 for the Cougs…..The LCC men’s team beat Highline Saturday night to go to 5-1 in the NWAC West division. The LCC women were shocked by heavy underdog Highline Saturday. The LCC women will try and bounce back tonight with a 6 pm make-up game at Green River in Auburn tonight…..The Mark Morris girls basketball team host Washougal tonight, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave……The AFC rallied from 17 down at halftime to beat the NFC 24-23 in the Pro Bowl game at rainy Orlando. Russell Wilson was 9 for 14 passing. Doug Baldwin caught three passes and Michel Bennett had one tackle.