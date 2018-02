Doug Pederson of Ferndale coaches the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII. Nick Foles was the MVP…..Al Horford hit a fade away jumper at the buzzer to give the Boston Celtics a 97-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Portland is at Detroit later today, KLOG 3:05 pm…..Arizona State beat WSU 88-78 in Pac-12 men’s hoops on Sunday…..The boys 2B District basketball tournament gets underway tonight with Onalaska at Toutle Lake, Kalama at Raymond, Ocosta at Winlock and Wahkiakum at North Beach, all at 7 pm…..In girls basketball, Mark Morris is at Ridgefield (7 pm) and R.A. Long visits Hockinson (7:30 pm)…..Kelso win the 3A wrestling District title. In 2A, MM was 5th and RAL 7th. Castle Rock captured the 1A wrestling sub-regional.