The Kelso Lassies need a win tonight to keep the season going as they face a 3A Bi-District loser out game with Bonney Lake. The game is at 7:45 pm at Clover Park HS, KLOG at 7:40 pm. The Mark Morris girls try and pull off the upset over W.F. West in the 2A Girls District tonight. The 7:45 pm game is at R.A. Long HS, 7:30 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Kelso boys are going to the 3A Regionals for the first time in 25 years after Saturday’s win over Wilson. The Scots continue Bi-District Thursday night against North Thurston at Foss HS. The Mark Morris boys beat Tumwater Saturday to advance to play Centralia tomorrow night at RAL…..10 Kelso Hilanders qualified for Mat Classic after taking second at the 3A Regionals in Spokane. Six Kelso girls advance to Mat Classic after taking 3rd.