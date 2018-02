The RPI rankings are compiled and the State basketball Regional matchups set. The Kelso boys won the 3A Bi-District title with an impressive 62-49 victory over previously unbeaten Lincoln. The Scots are the 4th seed and will play Timberline Saturday at 12pm at Battle Ground. The Mark Morris boys won the District crown with a 50-49 win over Columbia River. The Monarchs are the 4th seed and will take on Mountlake Terrace Saturday at 4pm at W.F. West in Chehalisā€¦..The Kelso Lassies are the 16th seed and will play Bellevue at 6 pm Friday at Bellevue Collegeā€¦..Christian Freund of Kelso captured a second consecutive State wrestling championship at Mat Classic XXX at the Tacoma Dome Saturday. The Hilanders ended up 4th in the team competition.