The Kelso and Mark Morris boys basketball teams came up with impressive wins on Saturday to advance to the WIAA State Elite Eight. The Hilanders will play Thursday at 9:00 am at the Tacoma Dome while the Monarchs play Thursday at 3:45 pm at the Yakima SunDome…..The LCC women romped over Highline on Saturday, but the LCC men lost a tough double overtime game to HCC. Both LCC teams close out the regular season at home on Wednesday…..The LCC softball team opened up the season winning three of four games over the weekend against Everett and Bellevue at Bellevue College. The Devils scored 33 runs in the four games…..The Mariners shutout the Dodgers 2-0 on Sunday. The M’s play the Cubs today. The Mariner Radio network will delay until 7 pm on KLOG.