KLOG Monday Sports

A memorable year of prep basketball was completed with the Kelso boys taking 6th and the Mark Morris boys taking 3rd at the WIAA State tourneys. Both teams captured the hearts of supporters with great play at State…..The Blazers take on the Lakers in Los Angeles tonight, KLOG 6:35 pm…..Gonzaga takes on San Francisco tonight at 6 pm at the WCC tournament in Las Vegas…..The Oregon women’s team won the Pac-12 tournament with a 77-57 victory over Stanford…..The NWAC draws were held yesterday. The LCC women open up Sweet 16 action against North Idaho Thursday at 12 pm. The LCC men will also play North Idaho Saturday at 10 pm…..The LCC softball team split a DH at Shoreline yesterday. Bri Harvill of LCC had a huge day going 5 for 8 with seven RBI’s.