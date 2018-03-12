Gonzaga is the lone northwest team to make the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Zags take on UNC Greensboro Thursday in Boise. The Huskies will settle for the NIT as they host Boise State Wednesday night…..North Idaho held off LCC 86-69 late Saturday night at the NWAC tourney. The NWAC men’s Final Four features North Idaho versus Portland and Linn Benton against Peninsula…..The Blazers host the Miami Heat tonight, KLOG 6:35 pm…..Cincinnati rallied for four runs in the 9th to beat the Mariners 6-5 yesterday. The M’s play the White Sox tonight…..In baseball today, Kelso visits R.A. Long at 4:30 pm, while MM hosts Evergreen at 4 pm…..The MM softball team is at Fort today at 4 pm…..In boys soccer, Kelso at MM (5pm) and RAL is at Heritage (7pm).