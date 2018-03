CJ McCollum scored 34 points to lead the Blazers to a 108-105 victory at Oklahoma City on Sunday. Portland snaps a two game losing streak with the win. The Blazers play at New Orleans tomorrow…..The Final Four is set after Kansas beat Duke in OT and Villanova beat Texas Tech. Kansas, Villanova, Michigan and Loyola of Chicago get together Saturday in San Antonio…..The Oregon Ducks can get into the women’s Final Four with a win over Notre Dame in Spokane tonight. Yesterday Louisville eliminated Oregon State in the Elite Eight…..The Mariners beat the Padres 11-7 yesterday. After today off, the M’s play the Rockies tomorrow then break camp for Opening Night Thursday in Seattle…..In Civil War boys soccer today, Mark Morris and R.A. Long meet at 5 pm at Northlake.