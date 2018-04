The Texas Rangers avoided a Mariners sweep by downing Seattle 7-4 yesterday. The M’s move on to Chicago to play the White Sox today, KLOG 4:00 pm……The LCC baseball team dominated Grays Harbor in a four game sweep over the weekend. Yesterday the Devils won 19-0 and 13-5…..The LCC softball team went 4-2 over the weekend. Yesterday the Devils blanked Treasure Valley 5-0 and lost to North Idaho 8-5. LCC is at Centralia tomorrow…..Civil War baseball today features R.A. Long at Mark Morris at 4 pm. Also, Evergreen visits Kelso at 4 pm…..In girls softball, R.A. Long is at home against Woodland and Mark Morris is at Ridgefield, both at 4 pm…..In MLS soccer, The Timbers beat New York City 3-0 and the Sounders downed Minnesota 3-1.