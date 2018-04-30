The Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 10-4 to complete a successful 7-3 road trip. Ryon Healy hit two homers and drove in four runs. The M’s have today off before hosting the A’s tomorrow night…..The LCC baseball team took two games from Pierce on Sunday, winning 4-0 and 6-5. The Devils won three of four games over the weekend to maintain a share of first in the West division…..The LCC softball team was impressive in winning two games at Mt. Hood on Saturday 8-1 and 11-4. The Devils are in first place at 17-3 and they host second place SW Oregon on Wednesday…..In prep baseball today, Kelso is at Hudson’s Bay (KLOG 3:55 pm), Ridgefield is at Mark Morris and R.A. Long at Woodland, all 4 pm…..Softball today, River at RAL and MM at Mt. View, both at 4 pm.