The Angels beat the Mariners 8-2 behind the solid pitching of Shohei Ohtani. The M’s have today off before playing at Toronto tomorrow…..The LCC baseball team swept four games from Green River over the weekend and are one win away from clinching the West title…..The Kelso baseball team split two games at the 3A Bi-District Saturday. Kelso will play Prairie in a loser out game Wednesday, 6 pm at LCC’s Story Field. The R.A. Long baseball team host Black Hills in the 2A District tomorrow at 4:30 pm…..Black Hills won the shootout and the match 4-3 over R.A. Long in 2A District soccer. The Jacks play Tumwater tomorrow in loser out action…..In prep softball, Woodland is at RAL and MM at Ridgefield today…..The 2A girls golf District is today at Orchard Hills in Vancouver.