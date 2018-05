The Mariners lost to Detroit 5-4 and will be without Robinson Cano for several weeks after he was hit in the hand and broke his pinky finger. The M’s play a makeup game at Minnesota today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The Timbers beat the Sounders 1-0 on Sunday in the 100th game of that storied rivalry…..The State baseball playoffs are set. Kelso plays Gig Harbor Saturday at 1 pm in Bellevue. R.A. Long takes on Sehome Saturday at 10 am in Auburn…..The RAL soccer team faces Sehome in the 2A State Wednesday in Bellingham…..The 2A District softball tourney begins with a Pig Tail game tomorrow featuring R.A. Long at Aberdeen…..The LCC baseball team qualified for the NWAC tournament after sweeping Centralia…..LCC softball opens up the NWAC’s Friday in Spokane.