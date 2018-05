The LCC Red Devil Softball team is on a great run at the NWAC Softball Tournament in Lacey, rolling through three consolation bracket games to get to Trophy Monday. If the Lady Devils can beat Edmonds, then they would meet N. Idaho in the title tilt. LCC would have to beat N. Idaho twice to take home the crown…..The Kelso High School diamond teams had a great weekend, as they prep for state next Friday. The baseball team advanced to the 3A Final Four with wins over Gig Harbor and O’Dea on Saturday, while the Lassies shut out Stadium 9-0 to take 3rd at Bi-District. The softball team plays Bishop Blanchet at noon on Friday, while the baseball team will play Edmonds-Woodway at 4 pm next Friday. Kalama baseball and Castle Rock softball teams are also playing at state.