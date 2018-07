Ryon Healy drove in five runs to lead the Mariners to a 6-4 victory over the Rockies Sunday. The M’s avoided a sweep with the win. Seattle is off today. Edwin Diaz, Mitch Haniger and Nelson Cruz were named to the AL All-Star team yesterday. Jean Segura could get on the team if he wins an internet vote. James Paxton was snubbed although he could be added to the team later if there are injuries…..Four Cowlitz Black Bear pitchers combined on a shutout in a 1-0 victory over Bend on Sunday. The Bears sweep the Elks to go 3-0 in the second half of the season. Cowlitz is at Kelowna tonight…..The Hilander Dental Senior Legion team swept Capital 10-0 and 13-6 yesterday. The teams play a DH later today, a 5 pm start at Capital HS.