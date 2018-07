The Colorado Rockies sweep the series from Seattle as we head toward the All-Star break, as the M’s drop a 4-3 loss last night. Trevor Story sealed it in the 9th inning with this 20th HR of the year. MLB All-Star Festivities begin today in Washington, D. C., with the Home Run Derby this evening, KLOG coverage at 5 pm…..The Black Bears head into the WCL All-Star break on a high note, getting a walk-off double from Austin Bell for a 6-5 win over Victoria. Dutton Elske, Ryan Kim and Zach Heaton will play in tomorrow night’s All-Star Game in Port Angeles…..The Portland Trail Blazers are 5-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, and they defeated Boston last night 95-80 to make the semifinals of the 10-day league. It’s the second year in a row for Portland to make the semifinals.