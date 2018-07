Ryon Healy hit a pair of three-run homers in the Mariners 8-2 win over the White Sox. The M’s have today off before hosting the Giants for two games Tuesday and Wednesday…..The Cowlitz Black Bears beat the Walla Walla Sweets 10-3 on Sunday. The teams close out the three-game set tonight at 6:35 in Walla Walla…..Hilander Dental beat The Dalles 15-8 at the Newport tourney on Sunday. HD faces a must-win playoff game today against Kirkland. The game is at 3 pm at Issaquah HS and it’s winner-to-State…..Primetime defeated Kelso 13-6 Sunday at the Senior Babe Ruth Regional in Gillette Wyoming. Kelso was eliminated from the tourney…..The Kelso 13-year-old Babe Ruth team opens Regional play tomorrow at 10 am in Calgary, Alberta.