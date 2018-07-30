The Mariners avoided a sweep at the hands of the Angels with an 8-5 victory yesterday. Seattle begins a huge home series with the first place Astros tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. Houston is four games ahead of Seattle…..Yakima Valley scored two runs in the top of the 11th to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 7-5 last night. The Bears are off tonight before traveling to Bellingham tomorrow…..The co-hosts of the Babe Ruth World Series will play an exhibition game tonight at Story Field. Longview and Kelso clash at 6:35 pm, hosted by the Black Bears. KWRL qualified for the World Series by winning the Pacific NW Regional Saturday night…..The Hilander Dental Senior Legion season ends after a wild 16-15 loss to Kennewick at the State tournament in Chehalis yesterday.