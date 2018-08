Kyle Seager hit two homers to lead the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over Toronto on Sunday. Nelson Cruz also went deep as the M’s salvaged one win in the four game set. Seattle is off on a 10 game road trip which begins at Texas today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Corvallis Knights defeated the Cowlitz Black Bears 4-1 yesterday. Dutton Elske’s solo homer accounted for the Bears lone run. The Bears begin the final series of the season tonight at home against Walla Walla at 6:35 pm…..The players who will participate in the Babe Ruth World Series at Story Field will fly into Portland on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the Home Run Derby, Skills Competition and Pizza Feed, 12 pm at Story Field. The World Series games begin at 11 am Thursday morning.