The Mariners completed a four game sweep of the Astros with a 4-3 win in 10 innings Sunday. Ryon Healy’s homer in the 9th tied it and Mitch Haniger’s RBI double won it in the 10th. The M’s begin another big series tonight at Oakland, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Mifflin County Pennsylvania held off Kelso 7-5 last night at the Babe Ruth World Series. Despite dropping to 1-3 in pool play, Kelso still can advance to the bracket with some help today. Longview is 2-1 in pool play and they will take on KWRL at 7 pm tonight, FM 101.5 The Wave. KWRL got a thrilling 1-0 victory over Denver City Texas yesterday. The other games today at Story Field feature Torrance California versus Tallahassee Florida at 11 am, Mifflin County against Concord, NH at 1:30 pm, and Albany, Minnesota vs Denver City at 4 pm.