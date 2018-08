The L.A. Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 12-1 yesterday as Clayton Kershaw earned his 150th career victory. Justin Turner had four hits and five RBI’s for the Dodgers. The M’s hope to bounce back at home tonight against the Houston Astros, KLOG 6:00 pm. Seattle begins play tonight 4 1/2 games behind the Astros in the AL West…..Scott Pisapia has been hired as an assistant coach of the Lewis and Clark College women’s basketball program in Portland. The former RAL athlete has been serving as the director of the Roots Academy. Pisapia, 28, played his college ball at Lewis and Clark…..The Lower Columbia College volleyball team hosts the LCC Alumni team in an exhibition match tonight at 6 pm. All LCC Alumni are invited to come by.