An own goal gave the Seattle Sounders a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers last night. Seattle has won seven straight, while the Timbers have dropped four-in-a-row……The Arizona Diamondbacks avoided being swept at home when they the Mariners 5-2 on Sunday. Seattle takes today off before playing at San Diego tomorrow night…..The LCC volleyball team won four of six matches at the NWAC Fall Festival event in Eugene over the weekend. The Devils home opener is tomorrow afternoon at 4 pm against Linn Benton…..Scott Parel, 53, won the Boeing Classic at Snoqualmie Ridge. It’s Parel’s first win on the Champions Tour…..Work continues this week on the LED lighting system at Ed Laulainen Stadium in Kelso. The new turf is ready for Friday’s opener against MM.