The Seahawks will be missing some key players when they take on the Bears in Chicago on Monday Night Football tonight. K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner were already out with knee injuries and now Bobby Wagner will also miss the game with a groin injury…..The L.A. Angels avoided a sweep by defeating the Mariners 4-3 on Sunday. The M’s are in Houston for a game with the Astros today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The LCC volleyball team went 6-1 and took third at the NWAC Cross Over tournament they hosted over the weekend. The Devils open league Friday night at Centralia…..The Red Devil women’s soccer team came up with a 5-0 shutout of Grays Harbor Saturday in Aberdeen. LCC will be at Centralia Wednesday night at 7 pm.