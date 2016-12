A Trail Blazers rally from 25 down in the 3rd quarter fell just short as Dallas held on for a 96-95 victory at Moda Center last night. Damian Lillard led Portland with 29 points…..Gonzaga is 12-0 for the first time in school history after a 102-65 victory over South Dakota. WSU rallied to beat Sacramento State 74-66 and Oregon State beat Kent State 69-50. Tonight the Huskies take on Seattle U.…..In boys prep hoops, R.A. Long defeated Heritage 60-41. Tonight the Jacks play at Columbia River and Mark Morris is at Woodland (FM 101.5 The Wave)…..In girls play, RAL beat Heritage 51-40 and Eastside Catholic defeated Mark Morris 40-32. Tonight, the Jills host Columbia River and MM takes on Squalicum at the Eastside Catholic tournament.