Dillon Brooks hit a shot with less than a second left to give Oregon an 89-87 upset of #2 UCLA last night…..The LCC women beat Mt. Hood 64-38 at the LC Holiday Classic last night. The Devils play North Idaho at 6 pm tonight. Games at LCC begin at 12 pm today…..The LCC men will host the LCC Alumni team tonight at 8 pm…..The Kelso boys edged Bend 57-55 at the Summit tourney in Bend. The Scots play La Center at 5:30 today. Mark Morris blasted Fort 90-57 last night. R.A. Long plays the host team at the Port Angeles tourney tonight at 7 pm…..The Blazers snapped a six game losing streak with a 102-89 victory over Sacramento last night. CJ McCollum led Portland with 20 points. The Blazers are at San Antonio tomorrow night.
KLOG Thursday Sports
Posted on 29th December 2016 at 09:02
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta