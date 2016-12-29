Dillon Brooks hit a shot with less than a second left to give Oregon an 89-87 upset of #2 UCLA last night…..The LCC women beat Mt. Hood 64-38 at the LC Holiday Classic last night. The Devils play North Idaho at 6 pm tonight. Games at LCC begin at 12 pm today…..The LCC men will host the LCC Alumni team tonight at 8 pm…..The Kelso boys edged Bend 57-55 at the Summit tourney in Bend. The Scots play La Center at 5:30 today. Mark Morris blasted Fort 90-57 last night. R.A. Long plays the host team at the Port Angeles tourney tonight at 7 pm…..The Blazers snapped a six game losing streak with a 102-89 victory over Sacramento last night. CJ McCollum led Portland with 20 points. The Blazers are at San Antonio tomorrow night.