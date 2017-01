The Blazers competed well before dropping a 125-117 game to Golden State last night. CJ McCollum had 35 for Portland. The Blazers host the Lakers tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The Ducks beat the Huskies 83-61 last night as Tyler Dorsey had 28. WSU defeated OSU 75-62…..Spencer Sweet had 24 points to lead LCC to an 88-74 win over the Seattle Mountaineers last night…..It’s the boys Civil War tonight as Mark Morris hosts R.A. Long, FM 101.5 The Wave at 6:45 pm. Also, Kelso hosts Fort Vancouver at 7 pm…..In girls play last night, MM downed Columbia River 46-36 and Woodland defeated R.A. Long 53-48…..The Kelso wrestling team dominated Hudson’s Bay 72-3 last night…..Longtime Kelso and Longview Babe Ruth baseball rivals Hazel Dell Metro has shut down operations.