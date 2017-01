The Blazers shook off an 18-hour travel ordeal to beat the defending NBA Champs last night. CJ McCollum had 27 points to lead Portland over Cleveland 102-86. The Blazers host Orlando tomorrow night…..The Huskies are at Cal in men’s Pac-12 hoops tonight, KLOG 5:30 pm. WSU is at Stanford and Gonzaga hosts Loyola…..The LCC basketball teams will host Pierce tonight after the games were postponed last night. The top ranked LCC women will tip it off at 6 pm, while the sixth ranked Red Devil men take on #2 Pierce at 8 pm, both at Myklebust Gym…..The Mariners made two trades yesterday with the key component being the acquisition of lefty starter Drew Smyly from Tampa Bay…..WSU quarterback Luke Falk says he will return for his senior season in Pullman.